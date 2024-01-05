New MP in hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama & Bimini, Kingsley Smith Jr, reportedly experienced a “momentary bout of lightheadedness,” according to the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

Ministry of Grand Bahama officials say Smith Jr was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Smith is reportedly still in hospital receiving treatment at this hour but is expected to be discharged soon.

This is a developing story.

