New medium-security building at BDOCS to cost up to $40 million

National security minister says steel walls will remove the ability of inmates to hide contraband

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is expected to build a new medium-security facility at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services that could cost up to $40 million.

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the project will include a three-story prefab steel prison which will be centrally controlled.

Munroe, who spoke to reporters following the handover ceremony for the new prison commissioner, indicated that the new building will take into account the government’s policy on renewal energy.

He explained that the prefab steel will take away the ability of inmates to hide contraband within their cells.

“The steel cells don’t permit you to dig and hide anything in them at all because they are plate steel,” he said.

Munroe noted that the proposal still has to be taken to Cabinet, which is expected to be favorably received.

“Once it is approved, provisions for the project will be made in the government’s upcoming budget.”

Meanwhile, the national security minister that works is now being carried out on the current medium-security facility.

He furthered that a new maximum facility block is in the works and should take 18 to 20 months to complete.

Munroe added that there is very little that can be done with the prison’s current maximum security block, given its state of disrepair.

He furthered there is no justification to allocate expenditure for renovations in the meantime.

In 2018, Eyewitness News reported on the state of affairs at the correctional facility that included the use of slop buckets by prisoners and buildings in dire need of repair.

It was reported at the time that the Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit was built to house only 200 inmates but instead houses more than 1,000.

As of June 30, 2019, there were 2,558 inmates with capacity being 1,000 persons, according to an auditor’s general report.

The total number of staff amounts to 734 – of which 715 are uniformed and 19 are non-uniformed.

The status of the facility remains unclear as it has been shut down to the public for nearly two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.