New industrial agreement signed between the Airport Authority and Public Managers Union, 55 employees to benefit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Airport Authority and the Public Managers Union (PMU) signed a long awaited industrial agreement at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Thursday morning.

PMU President Leslie Munnings said he is joyous about the historic occasion; he highlighted that the first-time industrial agreement signing will play a role in laying the foundation for the relationship between all stakeholders.

This agreement benefits fifty-five (55) employees in the PMU including proper pay scaling, educational and maternity leave along with retroactive backpay from July 2022.

The newly signed industrial agreement will expire June 30, 2025.