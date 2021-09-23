NEW HEIGHTS: ArawakX opens office in Silicon Valley

“The demand from international companies to nearshore in The Bahamas is increasing”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — ArawakX, the Caribbean’s newest Stock Exchange, recently opened a new office in Silicon Valley, California.

ArawakX Chief Technology Officer D’Arcy Rahming Jr said: “We are delighted to expand into the US market as we develop our investor and issuer ecosystem.

“Silicon Valley is recognized as a worldwide center for innovation and raising capital. Just six percent of startups are funded in the US market.

“ArawakX believes there are many innovative, high-growth startups that are missed by the venture capital community.

“Nearshore investing in The Bahamas will…help find the capital these companies need to accelerate growth and fill this important funding gap.”

The office will be headed by the new Chief of International Operations Doug Kryzan, an experienced Silicon Valley business leader and executive with over 20 years of general management, sales and marketing experience.

Kryzan is the founder and CEO of CloudPro, a worldwide cloud solutions provider and professional services company. He began his career at Hewlett Packard, where he helped the company achieve a leadership position as the brand of choice among Fortune 500 enterprise businesses and professionals.

Rahming said: “Doug Kryzan brings a lot of experience to ArawakX. He is a multi-disciplined executive with experience across technology, marketing, sales and administration.

“Doug has been instrumental in integrating our technology platform and positioning the brand of the ArawakX internationally.”

ArawakX is regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas.

“Later plans for expansion include expansion into the Caribbean and we shall shortly be opening a Miami office,” said Rahming.

ArawakX launched its crowdfunding platform in August with Bahama MyFi, Red Lobster and Pinnacle Brands Ltd.

“We wanted to launch first with Bahamian companies to show that we could participate both as business owners and investors, but the demand from international companies to nearshore in The Bahamas is increasing,” said Rahming.

“We intend to turn The Bahamas into a world-renowned financial center where startups can raise early-stage funding.”