New Features Added On ‘MyGateway’ Portal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Four new features have been launched on the MyGateway App specifically geared towards those in the trade union sector.

The four new services include: New Trade Union Registration, Transfer of Trade Union License, Trade Union Document Request and Report of Trade Dispute.

Director of Labour Howard Thompson Jr said these new features on the app will help with the digitization of the basic essentials services frequently used by unions.

With these new features now available, MyGateway App has 95 services to date and officials are pushing to streamline an extra 60 services by the end of the second quarter.