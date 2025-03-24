New educational facility expected to enhance Orange Economy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A new avenue for young Bahamians, aimed at diversifying the Orange Economy, is set to open its doors soon; The Creative and Performing Arts School (CAPAS), according to organizers, promises to bring fresh opportunities for aspiring artists and performers, while contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.

Project Manager Ian Poitier highlighted the pivotal role CAPAS will play in expanding the Orange Economy; a sector which encompasses cultural and creative industries that have proven to be a thriving economic sector worldwide.

Minister of Works and Public Service, Pia Glover-Rolle also highlighted how this initiative will enhance the potential of job creation within the industry.