New details emerge in Don Saunders murder investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One person is in police custody and two people are currently assisting police regarding the homicide of former Tall Pines Member of Parliament Donald Saunders, an investigation that is swiftly coming to a close according to Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

Fernander told media this morning that, according to video footage obtained by police, two individuals exited a black March vehicle and approached the owner of the bar in the gambier area who was taking items from his own vehicle. The owner then allegedly fled to the back of his establishment where patrons were.

Fernander continued that one of the suspects then held a gun to Saunders face demanding cash; it was then according to witnesses that Saunders brushed the gun away before he was shot in the neck.