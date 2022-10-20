New claw removal technique could help sustain stone crab population

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Recent research on the stone crab fishery in The Bahamas has identified an alternative method for claw removal that increases the chances of stone crab survival by nearly 30% once their claw is harvested and the crab is released.

This work was done in collaboration with local fishers by the Cape Eleuthera Institute (CEI) at The Island School, and the findings were reported in a press statement from the Institute.

The new method takes advantage of a self-defense strategy that crabs and some other animals use to avoid predators. Similarily to lizards, who have been observed to drop their tails when threatened, crabs can actively drop a claw off to increase their chances of survival if they are under attack.

By simply sticking a sharp object into the soft joint mid-way down the claw, a fisher can make the crab drop its claw which avoids damage to the joint that can occur when cracking or clipping the claw off.

The institute says that when a crab drops its claw, survival increases by 29% on average, meaning more crabs survive to regrow their claws and reproduce, thus supporting the population and the fishery into the future.

“Stone crab claws in The Bahamas are larger on average than those in Florida, and this has resulted in a successful export market development,” the release indicated.

“Unlike most seafood that is priced the same per pound, stone crab claws are more valuable the larger they are, so it is important to maintain a healthy population of large crabs in The Bahamas for the export market to thrive.

Despite the promising findings, the release noted “the Cape Eleuthera Institute does not recommend this method be regulated or mandated in the commercial fishery at this time.”

This was said to be because several feasibility flags were identified during a testing period for the different harvest method. Still, the CEI hopes that further testing will lead to fishers sharing their recommendations and identifying best practices.

The group says the start of the annual stone crab season, which spans October 16 – May 31, presents “an exiting opportunity” to continue this work.

“As with anything, it may take some practice to find a fast, safe, and reliable way to stick a claw and drop it off. Additionally, food safety administrators and commercial buyers in the US are being consulted to ensure all concerns are being addressed.

“Stakeholder direction and support is vital to fisheries research and management, so we are excited to continue this project using feedback from fishers to ensure this resource is available for future generations,” the release continued.

The CEI suggests that fishers try the removal method for themselves and then report back to the organization with their assesments.