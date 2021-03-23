New Chinese ambassador meets with foreign affairs minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Her Excellency Dai Qingli, ambassador-designate of the People’s Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, yesterday presented Copie d’Usage of her Letters of Credence to Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren A Henfield.

They exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Henfield warmly welcomed the ambassador-designate to her new post and promised to work with her and the Chinese Embassy in Nassau to take forward the relations between The Bahamas and China.

Ambassador-Designate Dai said that she is proud to take up her post as the ninth Chinese ambassador to The Bahamas and to be the first woman to serve in this role.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1997, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries have made steady progress in various areas. The Chinese Embassy in a release said it appreciates The Bahamas’ adherence to the one-China policy and is willing to work with The Bahamas to push bilateral relations to a new level.

Henfield fondly recalled his visit to China for the International Import Expo held in Shanghai in 2018. He said that The Bahamas’ position of recognizing the one-China policy remains unchanged.

The Chinese Embassy’s statement noted: “The two countries are good friends and partners. The Bahamas is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China to jointly create a better future for the two peoples.”

Dai said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, out of the spirit of solidarity and partnership, China has provided five batches of medical supplies to The Bahamas, with the embassy adding that China is ready to continue its support for The Bahamas by providing another batch of medical supplies in the near future.

Dai also congratulated The Bahamas on the vaccine rollout and wished the country well in restoring economic and social life as early as possible.

The embassy’s statement continued: “China takes a positive approach to cooperating with The Bahamas in the fight against COVID-19. She (Dai) is ready to maintain communication with her Bahamian colleagues on any potential cooperation.”

Henfield thanked China for its support and said that the fight against the epidemic requires the joint efforts of all countries. The Bahamas welcomes continued cooperation and assistance by the international community to Caribbean countries including The Bahamas.

Dai said practical cooperation is an important underpinning of bilateral relations. The Thomas Robinson Stadium, Baha Mar Resort, The Pointe and other projects that China has participated in have played a positive role in The Bahamas’ economic development and employment.

China is willing to expand cooperation with The Bahamas in fields of overlapping interests such as tourism, agriculture, post-disaster reconstruction and renewable energy, according to the embassy, and the new ambassador looks forward to presenting her Letters of Credence to Governor General C A Smith, as well as meeting with the prime minister and other Cabinet ministers in the coming days to discuss the best way forward for such cooperation.

The Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas noted: “Henfield thanked China for its long-running assistance to The Bahamas’ economic and social development. The Bahamas supports the development of Chinese enterprises in this country and welcomes more Chinese tourists to The Bahamas.

“The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation regarding education, culture and multilateral issues.”

Director General Sharon Brennen-Haylock of The Bahamas Foreign Ministry and Counselor Yin Haigang of the Chinese Embassy attended the meeting.

Dai arrived in The Bahamas on March 9.