New campaign launched to bolster dive and snorkel market

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Perry Institute for Marine Science, the Reef Rescue Network and tourism stakeholders have partnered to launch a new arm of sustainable tourism, “Dive In, Make A Difference,” in an aim to attract tourists within the dive and snorkel sector to help restore coral reefs in country.

The initiative is funded through the Inter-American Development Bank’s Compete Caribbean platform.

Tourism figures suggest that the Dive In, Make A Difference programme is expected to grow the dive sector by 0.5% within its first year of operation.

The majority of the country’s 16 inhabited islands are participating in the new dive experience which will offer five distinct excursions for visitors to enjoy.

The five experiences include; Reef Rescue: Sea Turtle Awareness, Reef Rescue: Shark Conservation, Reef Rescue Snorkel, Reef Rescue Dive Experience and Reef Rescue Diver: PADI Speciality.