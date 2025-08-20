Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

New BTC directories highlight the cultural legacy of Junkanoo Now available for pick up in New Providence and Grand Bahama

0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC has officially released its 2025–2026 telephone directories, now available for collection across New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The annual directory – otherwise referred to as “the phone book” – has been a staple in Bahamian homes and businesses for over 50 years. And while the format has evolved, the BTC directory remains a reliable go-to for contact information, community resources, and now, a history lesson on Junkanoo.

BTC’s online digital directory can also be accessed by simply visiting the BTC website at www.btcbahamas.com
and clicking on “phone book.”

“The BTC telephone directory continues to be an essential resource,” said Najah Finlayson, BTC’s Manager of Directory Publications and B2B Marketing. “Whether you’re a business owner, a student, or just someone trying to track down a phone number, the directory offers a quick, accessible solution. We’ve kept our signature layout – White Pages for names and numbers, Yellow Pages for business categories – because that’s what people know and trust.”

This year’s directory, however, offers much more than listings.

The 2025–2026 edition embraces the spirit of Junkanoo with a captivating cover and feature article by cultural icon Arlene Nash-Ferguson, Director of Educulture Bahamas Ltd. The cover story dives into the roots and cultural significance of Junkanoo, reminding readers that the vibrant celebration is deeply tied to national pride and historical memory.

“Junkanoo is not just a parade, it’s a story of resilience, creativity, and identity,” said Nash-Ferguson. “This year’s directory is more than a reference book; it’s a keepsake. We must ensure our children understand the legacy of Junkanoo, which embodies the strength of our ancestors and the uniqueness of our Bahamian spirit.”

BTC has also expanded the directory’s role beyond phone listings by including a dynamic “Everyday Living” section filled with practical lifestyle articles – from wellness tips to household hacks. For younger readers, BTC has added a Junior Junkanoo puzzle in the community pages, giving teens a chance to win prizes by completing it.

“Our goal is to continually enrich the user experience,” Finlayson added. “This year, the directory does more than connect callers, it connects communities. With our new content, we’re giving readers tools to live better, learn more, and stay culturally connected.”

Also new this year is a curated list of frequently visited Bahamian websites that covers utilities, banking, and entertainment, as well as an expanded “How-To” guide in the Yellow Pages section that makes everyday tasks a little easier.

The 2025–2026 telephone directory can be picked up at the following locations:

NASSAU

BTC Mall at Marathon

BTC Southwest Plaza

BTC Retail Store – Cable Beach

BTC Retail Store – Prince Charles Drive

BTC Retail Store – Downtown

Kelly’s Home Centre

Xtra Valu – Nassau Village

Post Office, Cable Beach

Meat Max – Carmichael Road

GRAND BAHAMA

BTC Pioneers Way

Focol Eight Mile Rock Station

Focol East Mall Station

Focol Queen’s Highway Station

Focol Sunrise Station

Focol Hawksbill Service Station

Boulevard Service Limited

ABACO

Available for door-to-door distribution in Abaco

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture