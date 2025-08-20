New BTC directories highlight the cultural legacy of Junkanoo Now available for pick up in New Providence and Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC has officially released its 2025–2026 telephone directories, now available for collection across New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The annual directory – otherwise referred to as “the phone book” – has been a staple in Bahamian homes and businesses for over 50 years. And while the format has evolved, the BTC directory remains a reliable go-to for contact information, community resources, and now, a history lesson on Junkanoo.

BTC’s online digital directory can also be accessed by simply visiting the BTC website at www.btcbahamas.com

and clicking on “phone book.”

“The BTC telephone directory continues to be an essential resource,” said Najah Finlayson, BTC’s Manager of Directory Publications and B2B Marketing. “Whether you’re a business owner, a student, or just someone trying to track down a phone number, the directory offers a quick, accessible solution. We’ve kept our signature layout – White Pages for names and numbers, Yellow Pages for business categories – because that’s what people know and trust.”

This year’s directory, however, offers much more than listings.

The 2025–2026 edition embraces the spirit of Junkanoo with a captivating cover and feature article by cultural icon Arlene Nash-Ferguson, Director of Educulture Bahamas Ltd. The cover story dives into the roots and cultural significance of Junkanoo, reminding readers that the vibrant celebration is deeply tied to national pride and historical memory.

“Junkanoo is not just a parade, it’s a story of resilience, creativity, and identity,” said Nash-Ferguson. “This year’s directory is more than a reference book; it’s a keepsake. We must ensure our children understand the legacy of Junkanoo, which embodies the strength of our ancestors and the uniqueness of our Bahamian spirit.”

BTC has also expanded the directory’s role beyond phone listings by including a dynamic “Everyday Living” section filled with practical lifestyle articles – from wellness tips to household hacks. For younger readers, BTC has added a Junior Junkanoo puzzle in the community pages, giving teens a chance to win prizes by completing it.

“Our goal is to continually enrich the user experience,” Finlayson added. “This year, the directory does more than connect callers, it connects communities. With our new content, we’re giving readers tools to live better, learn more, and stay culturally connected.”

Also new this year is a curated list of frequently visited Bahamian websites that covers utilities, banking, and entertainment, as well as an expanded “How-To” guide in the Yellow Pages section that makes everyday tasks a little easier.

The 2025–2026 telephone directory can be picked up at the following locations:

NASSAU

BTC Mall at Marathon

BTC Southwest Plaza

BTC Retail Store – Cable Beach

BTC Retail Store – Prince Charles Drive

BTC Retail Store – Downtown

Kelly’s Home Centre

Xtra Valu – Nassau Village

Post Office, Cable Beach

Meat Max – Carmichael Road

GRAND BAHAMA

BTC Pioneers Way

Focol Eight Mile Rock Station

Focol East Mall Station

Focol Queen’s Highway Station

Focol Sunrise Station

Focol Hawksbill Service Station

Boulevard Service Limited

ABACO

Available for door-to-door distribution in Abaco