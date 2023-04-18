New BAMSI research and training center to usher in sustainable poultry production

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Agriculture & Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) yesterday announced the opening of a “state-of-the-art” poultry research and training center, which according to a Minster of Agriculture Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting will aid in the creation of a sustainable poultry production program for The Bahamas.

The center will serve as host to a layers program at its farm in North Andros. The program is expected to produce an estimated 1.5 million eggs annually and includes some five hundred Rhode Island Red Layer Chicks that were purchased in March.

Sweeting said: “The academy will aid in creating a sustainable poultry production program for The Bahamas. Some 3,800 birds will be housed in this enriched caged system. These birds will complement our egg production program and is expected to produce an estimated one million eggs annually.

“Additionally there will be free-range chickens that will also produce eggs. We expect this poultry research and training center will be able to offer tertiary-education opportunities for The Bahamas and the region and provide real-world experience for those seeking to enter the lucrative business of poultry farming,” Sweeting continued. “The institute will hold poultry courses and seminars on layer husbandry, incubation, quality assurance methods and nutrition.”

The Bahamas currently spends $12.5 million on imported eggs and $1 billion on imported food overall.

“While the production of eggs is an important goal for us, our primary focus is broadening the scope of knowledge, experience and exposure for our students, farmers and agri-prenuers through the newly established research and training centre,” said Executive Chairman of BAMSI, Tyrel Young.

“As an extension of BAMSI College, the Centre will focus on the scientific, technical and business knowledge required to operate a poultry business on a successful scale,” he added.

In preparation for the launch, the Institute has spent the last three months constructing a commercial-grade poultry facility equipped with the most technologically advanced, industry-appropriate, environmental control systems. The facility is expected to give students the access needed to explore the process of egg production and poultry management.

From the College’s perspective, the curriculum and training courses will be expanded to include poultry science and an examination of the commercial production of layers and breeders.

“Not only will we be producing eggs, but the facility will operate as a classroom for our agriculture students and registered livestock farmers to learn about nutrition, reproduction, the physiology of the birds, processing technology and livestock management,” said Young.

The layers program will eventually be joined by a brooding facility, which will also provide a space for technical training and academic support for BAMSI students, licensed poultry farmers and agri-prenuers.

Eggs produced through the program will initially be sold in New Providence and Andros, with additional poultry facilities expected to be constructed on other Family Islands before the end of the year.