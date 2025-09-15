New Bahamian Non-Profit “Marmoris” Embarks on Deep-Sea Discovery Mission

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A new era of ocean exploration is unfolding in the Caribbean with the official launch of Marmoris, a Bahamian non-profit organisation dedicated to uncovering, documenting, and conserving the region’s deep-sea ecosystems.

Founded by Bahamian ocean scientist Dana “Denley” Delaney, Marmoris blends science, technology, and storytelling to explore one of Earth’s last great frontiers. Delaney, who previously managed the National Geographic Society’s portfolio of ocean technologies and supported deep-sea expeditions around the world, said the organisation was born out of a need to address the gaps in data about the ocean’s depths.

“We know more about outer space than we do about our own ocean,” Delaney said. “Marmoris was created to fill critical data gaps about the deep sea, and to contribute to long-lasting conservation efforts that are led from within the region.”

Headquartered in Nassau, the organisation is leading expeditions throughout The Bahamas while collaborating with scientists and institutions across the Caribbean. Using advanced tools such as baited deep-sea camera systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) capable of reaching depths of up to 3,000 meters, the group is working to document marine life and better understand fragile habitats.

Marmoris has already launched its first major expedition in the northern Bahamas. The mission, which will eventually extend to the southernmost islands of the archipelago, is focused on conducting a comprehensive survey of deep-sea biodiversity and ecosystems.

Delaney emphasized the urgency of this work, pointing to mounting global threats such as deep-sea mining and oil drilling. “What happens in the deep ocean affects us all: from our fisheries to our climate,” she said. “As these risks expand, data becomes our most powerful tool for protection.”

At the heart of Marmoris’ mission are five guiding principles: advancing innovative research with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring exploration is led by local experts, strengthening regional capacity for marine science, using storytelling to connect with audiences both at home and abroad, and making data more accessible to support sustainable decision-making.

By shining a light on the mysteries of the deep, Marmoris hopes to close long-standing knowledge gaps and equip Caribbean nations with the tools to lead in the protection and discovery of their underwater frontiers.

For more information, visit marmoris.org.