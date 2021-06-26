NEUTRALITY QUESTIONED: Mitchell and AG clash over labour director’s political conduct

AG claims PLP biased; says opposition has three candidates who are still employed by the public service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell on Thursday questioned Director of Labour John Pinder’s conduct as a civil servant amidst unconfirmed reports that he has been tapped as the Free National Movement (FNM) Candidate for Fox Hill.

There has been mounting speculation about Pinder’s bid to run in the constituency after photos of the long-time union representative surfaced allegedly showing him campaigning in the eastern constituency.

Mitchell, a former Fox Hill MP who has also been ratified for that same constituency, raised the matter during the 2021/2022 budget debate in Senate, calling into question Pinder’s conduct and insisting he is supposed to be neutral in the application of his responsibilities.

However, standing on a point of order, Attorney General Carl Bethel accused Mitchell of being biased on the matter, given that the PLP has ratified three public servants who are still working in the public service.

Bethel said Mitchell has a “particular focus on Fox Hill” and questioned why the concern is only applied to Pinder and not his party’s candidates who are in similar situations.

“They are walking around their hoped-for constituencies wearing your campaign colors,” he said.

The PLP chairman, however, insisted: “I know of no such thing and if you have evidence that that is the case, then you are supposed to act in a particular way.”

Mitchell said he is concerned with Pinder’s responsibility as director of labour and his duty as a senior civil servant.

He quoted the Public Service General Orders, outlining the political activities of civil servants, stating: “A public officer voluntarily enters a profession in which his service to the public will take a non-political form, and whatever may be his political inclination, his impartiality in the performance of his duty must be beyond suspicion.

“It follows, therefore, that a public officer should not normally take any active part in matters of public or political controversy, and particularly if the matter is one with which he is officially concerned.”

Mitchell also vehemently took issue with Pinder’s supposed boldness to admit his intentions publicly.

He claimed that the labour director has been seen “using the government car, walking with FNM colors” during the party’s campaign canvassing.

“This is a system,” he said. “We all want an honest competition. He shouldn’t be doing it. I know him as well as you do. It’s just not right. There are real issues for the director of labour, for him to address.”

Pinder has previously said if he is ratified for a political party in The Bahamas, he will not only step down as director but retire from the public service entirely.

He has maintained that he has not been ratified by any political party, but if and when ratified, “I will have to resign my job as director of labour”.

Fox Hill is among the few seats the FNM has yet to ratify.

The incumbent Shonel Ferguson is not seeking renomination.

The PLP has completed its slate of candidates after announcing John Pinder II as its candidate for South Abaco last week.