NEMA releases list of 2022 Official Hurricane Shelters

May 23, 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released its listing of official hurricane shelters for teh 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with some 143 approved sites across the country.

The hurricane season commences June 1 and ends November 30, 2022.

Weather forecasters at The Bahamas Department of Meteorology are predicting another above-average season with 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which are expected to become major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher with maximum sustained winds of 111mph or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.

The release read: “There are two main drivers for this Season’s forecast: an El Nino weather event is not expected in the Pacific during the 2022 Hurricane Season, and water temperatures in the Atlantic are hotter than normal.

“When an El Nino forms in the Pacific, it produces strong wind-shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere across the Atlantic Ocean which limits the formation of hurricanes. Warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic, on the other hand, fuels the formation of hurricanes. With the absence of an El Nino, the 2022 Season is expected to be active.”

The names of the 2022 Atlantic storm are as follows: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

The release read: “The National Emergency Management Agency urges all Bahamians and residents, who have not already done so, to finalize their individual, family and business plans ahead of the start of the Season.

“Those plans should include an Emergency Supplies/Preparedness Kit that should include a small First Aid Kit and needed medications, non-perishable food items, battery powered radios, flashlights, extra batteries, hygiene products, masks, whistles (for alerting others if necessary), copies of important documents such as insurance papers and identification (sealed), a list of emergency numbers, cash in small bills, rope, tools, and clothing.”

Below is the Official Shelter List for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

(UPDATED AS AT 13 MAY, 2022)

ABACO, CENTRAL DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Central Abaco Primary School

Dundas Town

Friendship Tabernacle

Dundas Town

Guana Cay Primary School

Guana Cay

Man-O-War Primary School

Man-O-War Cay

Hope Town Primary School

Hope Town

ABACO, NORTH DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Amy Roberts Primary Pre-School 

Green Turtle Cay

Faithwalk Church of God, Community Centre

Cooper’s Town

Grand Cay All Age School Pre-school Block

Grand Cay

ABACO, SOUTH DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Crossing Rocks Primary School

Crossing Rocks

Moore’s Island School

Moore’s Island

Sandy Point Community Centre

Earnest Dean Highway

Soul Seeking Ministry

Moore’s Island

ACKLINS

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Acklins Community Centre 

Spring Point

ANDROS, CENTRAL DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Bowen Sound Pentecostal Church

Bowen Sound

Church of God

Cargill Creek

Highway Church of God

Blanket Sound

Miracle Revival International 

Calabash Bay 

Mt. Ethel Baptist 

Love Hill

Mt. Siani Baptist Church

Calabash Bay

St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church

Behring Point

Stafford Creek Primary School

Stafford Creek 

ANDROS, MANGROVE CAY DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Burnt Rock Primary 

Burnt Rock 

Mangrove Cay High School 

Swains, Mangrove Cay 

St. Peters Baptist Church 

Little Harbour, Mangrove Cay 

ANDROS, NORTH DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

B. A. Newton Primary School

Red Bays

BARTAD Building

BARC Community

Clara Evans Primary School

Nicholls Town

Ebenezer Baptist Church

South Mastic Point

First Baptist Church 

San Andros

ANDROS, SOUTH DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Deep Creek Primary School 

Deep Creek 

Friendship Baptist Church 

The Bluff

Long Bays Cay Preschool 

Long Bay 

Mount Olive Baptist Church 

Smith’s Hill 

St. Paul’s Baptist Church

Black Point

The Doctor’s Residence (Special Needs Clinic)

The Bluff

BERRY ISLANDS, GREAT HARBOUR CAY

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Church of God of Prophecy

Great Harbour Cay

Community Centre 

Bullocks Harbour

BIMINI

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Gateway Gymnasium

Bailey Town

Louise McDonald High School

Alice Town

Urban Renewal (Special Needs Shelter)

Alice Town

CAT ISLAND

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Lovely Zion Baptist Church

The Bluff

Mt. Sinai Baptist Church

Douds

Seaview Seventh Day Adventist Church

Wilson Bay

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church

Arthur’s Town

St. Mark’s Anglican Church

Port Howe

Zion Baptist Church

McQueen’s

CROOKED ISLAND & LONG CAY

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

All Saints Anglican Church, Priest Residence 

(Colonel Hill and Church Grove Residents)

Church Grove, Crooked Island

Church of God of Prophecy

(Landrail Point, Richmond, Moss Town and Cripple Hill Residents)

Cripple Hill, Crooked Island

Command Centre

Administrator’s Residence/Local Government Building

Colonel Hill, Crooked Island

Kenneth Farquharson’s Residence

(Long Cay Residents)

Albert Town, Long Cay

ELEUTHERA, CENTRAL DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Camp Symonette

James Cistern, Gregory Town

Church of The Nazarene 

Palmetto Point

Emily G. Petty Primary School

Governor’s Harbour

George E. Johnson

Hatchet Bay

The Salvation Army

Palmetto Point 

Wesley Methodist Church Hall

Palmetto Point

ELEUTHERA, NORTH DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Charles Wesley Methodist Church

Lower Bogue

Mission Church of God

Upper Bogue

New Jerusalem Church

Blackwood

The Current Community Centre

The Current

The Haitian Baptist People Church

The Bluff

Zion Methodist Church

Current Island

ELEUTHERA, SOUTH DISTRICT

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Church of God of Prophecy

Tarpum Bay

Deep Creek Primary School

Deep Creek

Green Castle Primary School

Green Castle

Rock Sound Primary School

Rock Sound

Wemyss Bight Primary School 

Wemyss Bight

EXUMA

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Bethel Union Baptist Church

Ramsey

Calvary Mission Baptist Church

Rolleville

Ebenezer Union Baptist Church

Farmer’s Hill

Ebenezer Union Baptist Church

Barraterre

Exuma Resource Centre

Hoopers’ Bay

Gethsemane Baptist Church

Black Point

Mt. Herman Union Baptist Church

Mt. Thompson

Mt. Sinai Union Baptist Church

Stuart Manor

Palestine Union Baptist Church

The Forest

St. Andrew’s Community Centre

George Town

St. Luke’s Baptist Church and/or Airport Terminal

Black Point

St. Margaret’s Anglican Church 

Harts/Steventon

St. Mary’s Magdalene  Anglican Church

Williams Town

St. Matthew’s Union Baptist Church

The Ferry

St. Theresa’s Catholic Church

George Town

GRAND BAHAMA

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Bethany Baptist Church

Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock

Bethel Baptist Church

Pinedale

Bethel Deliverance Centre

Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock

Bishop Michael Eldon School/Auditorium 

East Beachway Drive, Freeport

Calvary Temple Small Chapel

Clive Avenue, Freeport

Central Zion Baptist Church

Eight Mile Rock

Church of God of Prophecy 

Pinedale

Church of the Ascension

Arden Forest Road, Freeport

Community Holiness Church

Martin Town

Eight Mile Rock Gymnasium

Eight Mile Rock

Eight Mile Rock High School

Eight Mile Rock

First Baptist Church

Columbus Drive, Freeport

Foster B. Pestina Hall (Christ the King) (Special Needs Shelter)

East Atlantic Drive, Freeport

Maurice Moore Primary School

Sandcombe Drive, Arden Forest, Freeport

Mount Calvary Baptist Educational Building

Seagrape

New Olivet Baptist Church

Holmes Rock

St. George’s Gymnasium

Sunset Highway, Freeport

Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church

Sandcombe Drive, Freeport

HARBOUR ISLAND

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Harbour Island Public Library 

Harbour Island

Lighthouse Church of God 

Harbour Island 

New Alliance Church of God

Harbour Island

INAGUA

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Matthew Town

St. Phillips Anglican Community Centre

Matthew Town

Zion Baptist Church

Matthew Town

LONG ISLAND

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Assemblies of God

Salt Pond

Community Centre

Clarence Town

Highway Church of God

Doctors Creek

Holy Cross Anglican Church

Hamiltons 

Holy Family Anglican Church

Mortimers 

Salem Baptist Church

Millers 

St. John’s Anglican Church

Buckleys

Seymour’s Gospel Chapel

Seymour’s

MAYAGUANA

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

St. James Native Baptist Church

Abraham’s Bay

Betsy Bay Community Centre

Betsy Bay

Mayaguana Comprehensive K- School

Pirate’s Well

NEW PROVIDENCE

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Agape Full Gospel Baptist Church 

Kennedy Subdivision 

Berea Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Baillou Hill Road South

Canon Neil E. Roach Hall, Holy Cross Anglican Church

Highbury Park

Church of God Convention Centre (for use by SRC)

Joe Farrington Road

Ebenezer Mission Baptist Evangelistic Church

St. Charles Vincent Street

Epworth Hall, Ebenezer Methodist Church

(for use by Homeless and People with Physical Disabilities)

Shirley Street

Grants Town Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Wellington Street

Hillview Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Tonique Williams Darling Highway

Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Prince Charles Drive

New Bethlehem Baptist Church

Independence Drive

New Dimensions Ministries

Joe Farrington Road

New Providence Community Centre

Blake Road

Pilgrim Baptist Temple 

St. James Road

St. Barnabas Anglican Church

Wulff Road and Baillou Road

Rev. Dr. O. A. Pratt Educational Building,

St. John’s Native Baptist Church

Augusta and Meeting Streets

Samuel and Cornella Williams Community Centre, 

The Salvation Army 

   Meadow Street

Southwest Cathedral Church of God 

Carmichael Road

The Anglican Church of the Epiphany

Prince Charles Drive

The Salvation Army

Mackey Street

RAGGED ISLAND 

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Holy Innocents Anglican Church

Duncan Town

SAN SALVADOR AND RUM CAY 

NO.

NAME OF SHELTER

ADDRESS

Fellowship in Christ Kingdom Ministry 

Cockburn Town

Grace Research Center 

United Estates Settlement 

Idell Jones Community Hall, St. Augustine Church Hall

Cockburn  Town

St. Christopher Anglican Church

Port Nelson, Rum Cay

St. James Native Baptist Church

North Victoria Hill

St. John’s Native Baptist Church 

United Estates 

PLEASE NOT THAT THIS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE; IF NECESSARY

