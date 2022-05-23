NEMA releases list of 2022 Official Hurricane Shelters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released its listing of official hurricane shelters for teh 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with some 143 approved sites across the country.
The hurricane season commences June 1 and ends November 30, 2022.
Weather forecasters at The Bahamas Department of Meteorology are predicting another above-average season with 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which are expected to become major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher with maximum sustained winds of 111mph or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.
The release read: “There are two main drivers for this Season’s forecast: an El Nino weather event is not expected in the Pacific during the 2022 Hurricane Season, and water temperatures in the Atlantic are hotter than normal.
“When an El Nino forms in the Pacific, it produces strong wind-shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere across the Atlantic Ocean which limits the formation of hurricanes. Warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic, on the other hand, fuels the formation of hurricanes. With the absence of an El Nino, the 2022 Season is expected to be active.”
The names of the 2022 Atlantic storm are as follows: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.
The release read: “The National Emergency Management Agency urges all Bahamians and residents, who have not already done so, to finalize their individual, family and business plans ahead of the start of the Season.
“Those plans should include an Emergency Supplies/Preparedness Kit that should include a small First Aid Kit and needed medications, non-perishable food items, battery powered radios, flashlights, extra batteries, hygiene products, masks, whistles (for alerting others if necessary), copies of important documents such as insurance papers and identification (sealed), a list of emergency numbers, cash in small bills, rope, tools, and clothing.”
Below is the Official Shelter List for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:
(UPDATED AS AT 13 MAY, 2022)
ABACO, CENTRAL DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Central Abaco Primary School
Dundas Town
Friendship Tabernacle
Dundas Town
Guana Cay Primary School
Guana Cay
Man-O-War Primary School
Man-O-War Cay
Hope Town Primary School
Hope Town
ABACO, NORTH DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Amy Roberts Primary Pre-School
Green Turtle Cay
Faithwalk Church of God, Community Centre
Cooper’s Town
Grand Cay All Age School Pre-school Block
Grand Cay
ABACO, SOUTH DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Crossing Rocks Primary School
Crossing Rocks
Moore’s Island School
Moore’s Island
Sandy Point Community Centre
Earnest Dean Highway
Soul Seeking Ministry
Moore’s Island
ACKLINS
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Acklins Community Centre
Spring Point
ANDROS, CENTRAL DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Bowen Sound Pentecostal Church
Bowen Sound
Church of God
Cargill Creek
Highway Church of God
Blanket Sound
Miracle Revival International
Calabash Bay
Mt. Ethel Baptist
Love Hill
Mt. Siani Baptist Church
Calabash Bay
St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church
Behring Point
Stafford Creek Primary School
Stafford Creek
ANDROS, MANGROVE CAY DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Burnt Rock Primary
Burnt Rock
Mangrove Cay High School
Swains, Mangrove Cay
St. Peters Baptist Church
Little Harbour, Mangrove Cay
ANDROS, NORTH DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
B. A. Newton Primary School
Red Bays
BARTAD Building
BARC Community
Clara Evans Primary School
Nicholls Town
Ebenezer Baptist Church
South Mastic Point
First Baptist Church
San Andros
ANDROS, SOUTH DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Deep Creek Primary School
Deep Creek
Friendship Baptist Church
The Bluff
Long Bays Cay Preschool
Long Bay
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Smith’s Hill
St. Paul’s Baptist Church
Black Point
The Doctor’s Residence (Special Needs Clinic)
The Bluff
BERRY ISLANDS, GREAT HARBOUR CAY
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Church of God of Prophecy
Great Harbour Cay
Community Centre
Bullocks Harbour
BIMINI
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Gateway Gymnasium
Bailey Town
Louise McDonald High School
Alice Town
Urban Renewal (Special Needs Shelter)
Alice Town
CAT ISLAND
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Lovely Zion Baptist Church
The Bluff
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
Douds
Seaview Seventh Day Adventist Church
Wilson Bay
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church
Arthur’s Town
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Port Howe
Zion Baptist Church
McQueen’s
CROOKED ISLAND & LONG CAY
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
All Saints Anglican Church, Priest Residence
(Colonel Hill and Church Grove Residents)
Church Grove, Crooked Island
Church of God of Prophecy
(Landrail Point, Richmond, Moss Town and Cripple Hill Residents)
Cripple Hill, Crooked Island
Command Centre
Administrator’s Residence/Local Government Building
|
|
(Long Cay Residents)
|
ELEUTHERA, CENTRAL DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Camp Symonette
James Cistern, Gregory Town
Church of The Nazarene
Palmetto Point
Emily G. Petty Primary School
Governor’s Harbour
George E. Johnson
Hatchet Bay
The Salvation Army
Palmetto Point
Wesley Methodist Church Hall
Palmetto Point
ELEUTHERA, NORTH DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Charles Wesley Methodist Church
Lower Bogue
Mission Church of God
Upper Bogue
New Jerusalem Church
Blackwood
The Current Community Centre
The Current
The Haitian Baptist People Church
The Bluff
Zion Methodist Church
Current Island
ELEUTHERA, SOUTH DISTRICT
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Church of God of Prophecy
Tarpum Bay
Deep Creek Primary School
Deep Creek
Green Castle Primary School
Green Castle
Rock Sound Primary School
Rock Sound
Wemyss Bight Primary School
Wemyss Bight
EXUMA
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Bethel Union Baptist Church
Ramsey
Calvary Mission Baptist Church
Rolleville
Ebenezer Union Baptist Church
Farmer’s Hill
Ebenezer Union Baptist Church
Barraterre
Exuma Resource Centre
Hoopers’ Bay
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Black Point
Mt. Herman Union Baptist Church
Mt. Thompson
Mt. Sinai Union Baptist Church
Stuart Manor
Palestine Union Baptist Church
The Forest
St. Andrew’s Community Centre
George Town
St. Luke’s Baptist Church and/or Airport Terminal
Black Point
St. Margaret’s Anglican Church
Harts/Steventon
St. Mary’s Magdalene Anglican Church
Williams Town
St. Matthew’s Union Baptist Church
The Ferry
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church
George Town
GRAND BAHAMA
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Bethany Baptist Church
Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock
Bethel Baptist Church
Pinedale
Bethel Deliverance Centre
Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock
Bishop Michael Eldon School/Auditorium
East Beachway Drive, Freeport
Calvary Temple Small Chapel
Clive Avenue, Freeport
Central Zion Baptist Church
Eight Mile Rock
Church of God of Prophecy
Pinedale
Church of the Ascension
Arden Forest Road, Freeport
Community Holiness Church
Martin Town
Eight Mile Rock Gymnasium
Eight Mile Rock
Eight Mile Rock High School
Eight Mile Rock
First Baptist Church
Columbus Drive, Freeport
Foster B. Pestina Hall (Christ the King) (Special Needs Shelter)
East Atlantic Drive, Freeport
Maurice Moore Primary School
Sandcombe Drive, Arden Forest, Freeport
Mount Calvary Baptist Educational Building
Seagrape
New Olivet Baptist Church
Holmes Rock
St. George’s Gymnasium
Sunset Highway, Freeport
Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church
Sandcombe Drive, Freeport
HARBOUR ISLAND
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Harbour Island Public Library
Harbour Island
Lighthouse Church of God
Harbour Island
New Alliance Church of God
Harbour Island
INAGUA
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Matthew Town
St. Phillips Anglican Community Centre
Matthew Town
Zion Baptist Church
Matthew Town
LONG ISLAND
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Assemblies of God
Salt Pond
Community Centre
Clarence Town
Highway Church of God
Doctors Creek
Holy Cross Anglican Church
Hamiltons
Holy Family Anglican Church
Mortimers
Salem Baptist Church
Millers
St. John’s Anglican Church
Buckleys
Seymour’s Gospel Chapel
Seymour’s
MAYAGUANA
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
St. James Native Baptist Church
Abraham’s Bay
Betsy Bay Community Centre
Betsy Bay
Mayaguana Comprehensive K- School
Pirate’s Well
NEW PROVIDENCE
NO.
NAME OF SHELTER
ADDRESS
Agape Full Gospel Baptist Church
Kennedy Subdivision
Berea Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Baillou Hill Road South
Canon Neil E. Roach Hall, Holy Cross Anglican Church
Highbury Park
Church of God Convention Centre (for use by SRC)
Joe Farrington Road
Ebenezer Mission Baptist Evangelistic Church
St. Charles Vincent Street
Epworth Hall, Ebenezer Methodist Church
(for use by Homeless and People with Physical Disabilities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rev. Dr. O. A. Pratt Educational Building,
St. John’s Native Baptist Church
Augusta and Meeting Streets
Samuel and Cornella Williams Community Centre,
The Salvation Army
Meadow Street
Southwest Cathedral Church of God
Carmichael Road
The Anglican Church of the Epiphany
Prince Charles Drive
The Salvation Army
Mackey Street
RAGGED ISLAND
|
|
|
|
|
SAN SALVADOR AND RUM CAY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PLEASE NOT THAT THIS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE; IF NECESSARY