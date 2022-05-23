NEMA releases list of 2022 Official Hurricane Shelters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has released its listing of official hurricane shelters for teh 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with some 143 approved sites across the country.

The hurricane season commences June 1 and ends November 30, 2022.

Weather forecasters at The Bahamas Department of Meteorology are predicting another above-average season with 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, four of which are expected to become major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher with maximum sustained winds of 111mph or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.

The release read: “There are two main drivers for this Season’s forecast: an El Nino weather event is not expected in the Pacific during the 2022 Hurricane Season, and water temperatures in the Atlantic are hotter than normal.

“When an El Nino forms in the Pacific, it produces strong wind-shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere across the Atlantic Ocean which limits the formation of hurricanes. Warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic, on the other hand, fuels the formation of hurricanes. With the absence of an El Nino, the 2022 Season is expected to be active.”

The names of the 2022 Atlantic storm are as follows: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

The release read: “The National Emergency Management Agency urges all Bahamians and residents, who have not already done so, to finalize their individual, family and business plans ahead of the start of the Season.

“Those plans should include an Emergency Supplies/Preparedness Kit that should include a small First Aid Kit and needed medications, non-perishable food items, battery powered radios, flashlights, extra batteries, hygiene products, masks, whistles (for alerting others if necessary), copies of important documents such as insurance papers and identification (sealed), a list of emergency numbers, cash in small bills, rope, tools, and clothing.”

Below is the Official Shelter List for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season:

(UPDATED AS AT 13 MAY, 2022)

ABACO, CENTRAL DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Central Abaco Primary School Dundas Town Friendship Tabernacle Dundas Town Guana Cay Primary School Guana Cay Man-O-War Primary School Man-O-War Cay Hope Town Primary School Hope Town

ABACO, NORTH DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Amy Roberts Primary Pre-School Green Turtle Cay Faithwalk Church of God, Community Centre Cooper’s Town Grand Cay All Age School Pre-school Block Grand Cay

ABACO, SOUTH DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Crossing Rocks Primary School Crossing Rocks Moore’s Island School Moore’s Island Sandy Point Community Centre Earnest Dean Highway Soul Seeking Ministry Moore’s Island

ACKLINS

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Acklins Community Centre Spring Point

ANDROS, CENTRAL DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Bowen Sound Pentecostal Church Bowen Sound Church of God Cargill Creek Highway Church of God Blanket Sound Miracle Revival International Calabash Bay Mt. Ethel Baptist Love Hill Mt. Siani Baptist Church Calabash Bay St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church Behring Point Stafford Creek Primary School Stafford Creek

ANDROS, MANGROVE CAY DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Burnt Rock Primary Burnt Rock Mangrove Cay High School Swains, Mangrove Cay St. Peters Baptist Church Little Harbour, Mangrove Cay

ANDROS, NORTH DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS B. A. Newton Primary School Red Bays BARTAD Building BARC Community Clara Evans Primary School Nicholls Town Ebenezer Baptist Church South Mastic Point First Baptist Church San Andros

ANDROS, SOUTH DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Deep Creek Primary School Deep Creek Friendship Baptist Church The Bluff Long Bays Cay Preschool Long Bay Mount Olive Baptist Church Smith’s Hill St. Paul’s Baptist Church Black Point The Doctor’s Residence (Special Needs Clinic) The Bluff

BERRY ISLANDS, GREAT HARBOUR CAY

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Church of God of Prophecy Great Harbour Cay Community Centre Bullocks Harbour

BIMINI

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Gateway Gymnasium Bailey Town Louise McDonald High School Alice Town Urban Renewal (Special Needs Shelter) Alice Town

CAT ISLAND

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Lovely Zion Baptist Church The Bluff Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Douds Seaview Seventh Day Adventist Church Wilson Bay St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Arthur’s Town St. Mark’s Anglican Church Port Howe Zion Baptist Church McQueen’s

CROOKED ISLAND & LONG CAY

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS All Saints Anglican Church, Priest Residence (Colonel Hill and Church Grove Residents) Church Grove, Crooked Island Church of God of Prophecy (Landrail Point, Richmond, Moss Town and Cripple Hill Residents) Cripple Hill, Crooked Island Command Centre Administrator’s Residence/Local Government Building Colonel Hill, Crooked Island Kenneth Farquharson’s Residence (Long Cay Residents) Albert Town, Long Cay

ELEUTHERA, CENTRAL DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Camp Symonette James Cistern, Gregory Town Church of The Nazarene Palmetto Point Emily G. Petty Primary School Governor’s Harbour George E. Johnson Hatchet Bay The Salvation Army Palmetto Point Wesley Methodist Church Hall Palmetto Point

ELEUTHERA, NORTH DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Charles Wesley Methodist Church Lower Bogue Mission Church of God Upper Bogue New Jerusalem Church Blackwood The Current Community Centre The Current The Haitian Baptist People Church The Bluff Zion Methodist Church Current Island

ELEUTHERA, SOUTH DISTRICT

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Church of God of Prophecy Tarpum Bay Deep Creek Primary School Deep Creek Green Castle Primary School Green Castle Rock Sound Primary School Rock Sound Wemyss Bight Primary School Wemyss Bight

EXUMA

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Bethel Union Baptist Church Ramsey Calvary Mission Baptist Church Rolleville Ebenezer Union Baptist Church Farmer’s Hill Ebenezer Union Baptist Church Barraterre Exuma Resource Centre Hoopers’ Bay Gethsemane Baptist Church Black Point Mt. Herman Union Baptist Church Mt. Thompson Mt. Sinai Union Baptist Church Stuart Manor Palestine Union Baptist Church The Forest St. Andrew’s Community Centre George Town St. Luke’s Baptist Church and/or Airport Terminal Black Point St. Margaret’s Anglican Church Harts/Steventon St. Mary’s Magdalene Anglican Church Williams Town St. Matthew’s Union Baptist Church The Ferry St. Theresa’s Catholic Church George Town

GRAND BAHAMA

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Bethany Baptist Church Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock Bethel Baptist Church Pinedale Bethel Deliverance Centre Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock Bishop Michael Eldon School/Auditorium East Beachway Drive, Freeport Calvary Temple Small Chapel Clive Avenue, Freeport Central Zion Baptist Church Eight Mile Rock Church of God of Prophecy Pinedale Church of the Ascension Arden Forest Road, Freeport Community Holiness Church Martin Town Eight Mile Rock Gymnasium Eight Mile Rock Eight Mile Rock High School Eight Mile Rock First Baptist Church Columbus Drive, Freeport Foster B. Pestina Hall (Christ the King) (Special Needs Shelter) East Atlantic Drive, Freeport Maurice Moore Primary School Sandcombe Drive, Arden Forest, Freeport Mount Calvary Baptist Educational Building Seagrape New Olivet Baptist Church Holmes Rock St. George’s Gymnasium Sunset Highway, Freeport Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church Sandcombe Drive, Freeport

HARBOUR ISLAND

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Harbour Island Public Library Harbour Island Lighthouse Church of God Harbour Island New Alliance Church of God Harbour Island

INAGUA

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church Matthew Town St. Phillips Anglican Community Centre Matthew Town Zion Baptist Church Matthew Town

LONG ISLAND

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Assemblies of God Salt Pond Community Centre Clarence Town Highway Church of God Doctors Creek Holy Cross Anglican Church Hamiltons Holy Family Anglican Church Mortimers Salem Baptist Church Millers St. John’s Anglican Church Buckleys Seymour’s Gospel Chapel Seymour’s

MAYAGUANA

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS St. James Native Baptist Church Abraham’s Bay Betsy Bay Community Centre Betsy Bay Mayaguana Comprehensive K- School Pirate’s Well

NEW PROVIDENCE

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Agape Full Gospel Baptist Church Kennedy Subdivision Berea Seventh-Day Adventist Church Baillou Hill Road South Canon Neil E. Roach Hall, Holy Cross Anglican Church Highbury Park Church of God Convention Centre (for use by SRC) Joe Farrington Road Ebenezer Mission Baptist Evangelistic Church St. Charles Vincent Street Epworth Hall, Ebenezer Methodist Church (for use by Homeless and People with Physical Disabilities) Shirley Street Grants Town Seventh-Day Adventist Church Wellington Street Hillview Seventh-Day Adventist Church Tonique Williams Darling Highway Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church Prince Charles Drive New Bethlehem Baptist Church Independence Drive New Dimensions Ministries Joe Farrington Road New Providence Community Centre Blake Road Pilgrim Baptist Temple St. James Road St. Barnabas Anglican Church Wulff Road and Baillou Road Rev. Dr. O. A. Pratt Educational Building, St. John’s Native Baptist Church Augusta and Meeting Streets Samuel and Cornella Williams Community Centre, The Salvation Army Meadow Street Southwest Cathedral Church of God Carmichael Road The Anglican Church of the Epiphany Prince Charles Drive The Salvation Army Mackey Street

RAGGED ISLAND

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Holy Innocents Anglican Church Duncan Town

SAN SALVADOR AND RUM CAY

NO. NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS Fellowship in Christ Kingdom Ministry Cockburn Town Grace Research Center United Estates Settlement Idell Jones Community Hall, St. Augustine Church Hall Cockburn Town St. Christopher Anglican Church Port Nelson, Rum Cay St. James Native Baptist Church North Victoria Hill St. John’s Native Baptist Church United Estates

PLEASE NOT THAT THIS LIST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE; IF NECESSARY