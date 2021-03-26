NEMA participates in CDEMA logistics and relief management workshop

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Recent events in the region namely, Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and Dorian in 2019, highlighted the need to strengthen logistics and relief management.

Specifically, this includes: incoming relief supplies, port operations, warehousing and storage, transportation management and last mile distribution systems.

In this vein, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Coordinating Unit (CDEMA CU) held a Logistics and Relief Management Workshop virtually on March 9, 11, 16, 18 and the 23, 2021 for stakeholders of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The purpose of this workshop was to assist stakeholders in the development of national logistics and relief policy and plans that will strengthen emergency logistics supply chain systems.

The objectives of the workshop were:

To develop national logistics and relief policy and plan;

To enhance the capacity of subregional focal points for logistical response within a multi-hazard context;

To improve inter-agency interoperability and interconnectivity along the emergency logistics supply chain; and

To introduce the CDEMA Logistics System.

Participants involved in the workshop represented the areas of transportation, airport authority, public works, customs, health, foreign affairs, the defense force and NGOs.

NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell underscored the importance of the workshop and thanked CDEMA for its ongoing support and assistance.

“During and in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, NEMA received tons of relief items to assist those impacted,” he noted. “However, with the support of the World Food Programme, the Red Cross, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and various systems, relief supplies were delivered to those in need.”

Russell said NEMA made a request of CDEMA for warehouse and logistical support training, which should be “a tremendous boost to NEMA’s warehouse management and logistic operations, particularly as the agency aims to further integrate the operation among the four warehouses we currently operate.”

The Bahamas is a Participating State of CDEMA. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is an institution of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with responsibility for the coordination of emergency response and relief efforts to any of its Participating States that request support for a disaster event.