Negotiations for GB int’l airport in final phase

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper said the government was in the final phase of negotiations with the selected bidder for Grand Bahama’s new international airport, with a groundbreaking schedule for the first quarter of 2023.

Cooper said officials “have set in place covenants” to have the first phase completed by early 2025.

“We have selected the winning bidder for the new airport which includes a consortium of Bahamians and a world class international airport operator,” he said.

“We are currently in the final phase of negotiations, and we will be in a position to make an announcement soon. A part of that negotiation is to ensure that Grand Bahamians have the first shot at construction sub-contracts, jobs and vendor opportunities.”

He said: “What I can tell you is that groundbreaking on the new airport is scheduled to happen in the first quarter of this year.”

Cooper spoke at the official opening of the renovated domestic terminal at the Grand Bahama airport yesterday.

The facility was refurbished by United Orca Construction Company for $1.2 million, by competitive bid, he said.

Cooper remarked the government has worked “tirelessly to increase cruise and aircraft arrivals to Grand Bahama airlift and cruise arrivals have dramatically increased over the past year.

As for air arrivals, he underscored international seat capacity for Grand Bahama had increased by 80 percent in November 2022 in comparison to the same month in 2019.

Cooper pointed to the addition of international direct flights into GBI from Charlotte (American Airlines), Ft. Lauderdale (Bahamasair and Silver Airways), Miami (American Airlines), Orlando (Bahamasair), Raleigh/Durham (Bahamasair), Montreal (Sunwing) and Toronto (Sunwing). He also foreshadowed potential airlift coming from Atlanta, Tampa, and Milan.

By sea, Cooper pointed to a more than 600 percent increase in cruise arrivals.

“In 2019, we had 387,254 cruise arrivals. In 2021, we had 36,734. And through November in 2022, we had 266,979,” he said.

“That translates to an increase of 627 percent in 2022 through November over 2021.”

Cooper said: “Recovery can often take longer than expected, or there can be diversions along the way. The people of Grand Bahama have been resilient and patient. We are sensitive to your needs and the fact that your expectations have been dashed before.

“The tourism and investments rebound gives us reason to be optimistic and we hope that this will be the reality that you will see on the ground and feel in your pockets,” he added.