NEGLECT: Police intend to bring charges against mother of drowned child

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 42-year-old mother of Eight Street is expected to be arraigned today on child neglect charges in connection with the alleged drowning of an 11-year-old boy last week.
The body of Gerodo Atwill Taylor was found partially submerged in a pond at the Oakes Field Sports Centre last Tuesday, August 2.
The child was found by a group of young boys who were swimming in waters at the Golf Academy sometime around 5.35 pm.
At the scene on Tuesday, police made a public appeal for relatives to come forward to identify the child. Police also translated the appeal in Haitian Creole the following day when no one had come forward to identify the victim, or report a missing child.
According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, a woman presented herself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and officially made a Missing Person Report sometime around 10am on Thursday.
Meanwhile, police said two men will also be arraigned on murder charges in connection with two separate killings.
In the first matter, a 23-year-old man of Bain Town will be arraigned in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Keithon Johnson.
Johnson was shot and killed at Peter Street on July 21, 2022.
In the second matter, a 19-year-old man of Tyler Street of Farrington Road will be arraigned in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Romando Huyler. Huyler was shot and killed at Quarry Mission Road on July 4, 2022.