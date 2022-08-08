NEGLECT: Police intend to bring charges against mother of drowned child

The child was found by a group of young boys who were swimming in waters at the Golf Academy sometime around 5.35 pm.

At the scene on Tuesday, police made a public appeal for relatives to come forward to identify the child. Police also translated the appeal in Haitian Creole the following day when no one had come forward to identify the victim, or report a missing child.

According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, a woman presented herself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and officially made a Missing Person Report sometime around 10am on Thursday.