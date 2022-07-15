NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Hotelier outlines infrastructure impediments to Family Island tourism growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Infrastructure impediments must be addressed for Family Island tourism stakeholders to remain competitive and capitalize on the tourism growth, a veteran hotel executive and former Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) urged yesterday.

Carlton Russell, a former Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) president and Managing Director of the Cove Eleuthera noted that the island like several other family islands is poised for significant growth in the tourism sector which cannot be impeded by infrastructural deficiencies.

“Eleuthera is poised for continued greatness in tourism,” Russell said.

“We see a huge return of jets back to Eleuthera. That is not only true for Eleuthera but many family islands. In the family islands, to take advantage of the great opportunity we need to address some basic infrastructure needs.”

Russell noted that the north Eleuthera airport has outgrown demand.

“There is a new airport on the drawing board,” he said.

“We hope to see it come to fruition in 2023/2024. This is a matter of urgency. Other impediments include the reliability and cost of electricity. We have been experiencing many disruptions that has caused great inconvenience for our guests. There is also the issue of the reliability of our water supply and internet. For us to remain competitive we must address these issues,” said Russell.

Russell also noted that the Cove which is being operated by the Enchantment Group reopened back in February after being closed for two years during the pandemic.

“We are about to embark on a three-phase redevelopment plan over the next two to three years,” he added.