Over two dozen families receive keys to new Renaissance homes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Twenty-eight families received keys to their new homes in Renaissance Subdivision Thursday afternoon. Ministry of Housing officials were on hand at The Renaissance Key Presentation Ceremony.

The Bahamian government’s housing initiatives are making strides, with 40 families settling into new homes at the Pinecrest Subdivision and others on the brink of homeownership in various locations like Eleuthera’s Ocean Hold Subdivision and Grand Bahama’s Heritage Subdivision, according to Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Keith Bell.

He added that reconstruction efforts post-Dorian in Abaco are not just about homes but restoring hope.