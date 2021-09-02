Nearly $77K in new govt contracts for graveyard cleaning being questioned

Public works minister mum on the issue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several contracts issued by the Ministry of Works to maintain sections of three cemeteries on New Providence are being called into question after they were leaked into the public domain yesterday.

The articles of agreement for three contracts, which were obtained by Eyewitness News, were signed on August 30, 2021, by the Permanent Secretary Cora Bain-Colebrooke.

One of the contracts is for the maintenance of Southern Cemetery Section I in the amount of $37,003.62 and issued to Prudence Black trading as Clean Heaven Maintenance, which is located in Flamingo Gardens.

Eyewitness News understands that the owner of Clean Heaven Maintenance is the mother of the minister of work’s personal assistant.

The second contract was awarded to Shante Clarke trading as LC Landscaping and Maintenance, located in Bel Air Estates, in the amount of $13,200 for the maintenance of Adelaide Cemetery.

The last contract is for the maintenance of the Old Trail Cemetery Section B in the amount of $26,643.10. It was issued to Ursula Raquel Dean trading as Dru Enterprises, located in Blue Hill Heights.

The contracts were signed just two weeks before the 2021 General Election, which is set for September 16.

Public Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who is also deputy prime minister, was reached for clarification on whether these contracts went to tender and whether the individuals awarded the contracts are personally connected to him, however, he opted not to respond.