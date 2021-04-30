Nearly $5 million to be invested in East Grand Bahama micro-grid project

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nearly $5 million will be invested to install micro-grids across communities in East Grand Bahama as part of the Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas.

Ministry of Finance Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson announced the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan program during the Grand Bahama Business Outlook.

“Under this project, we will be engaged in numerous capital works throughout various parts of East Grand Bahama to provide improved and more resilient renewable energy infrastructure,” Thompson said.

“The East Grand Bahama Renewable Energy Project will invest approximately $4.9 million to install micro-grids across communities in East Grand Bahama. Micro-grids will allow this area to be powered by renewable energy while running independently from the main power grid. Solar-powered energy will be used to reduce our reliance on imported fossil fuels while simultaneously minimizing the impact on our environment. The isolation feature will become particularly useful in the event of future natural disasters as the micro-grids can separate themselves from areas experiencing complications meaning power can still be provided to those in unaffected areas.”

He said: “The installation of these micro-grids will begin later this year and continue into 2022. I am advised that Phase 1 begins in September starting with Sweeting’s Cay and McLean’s Town, which will also facilitate power distribution to neighboring cays and Pelican Point. November will see Phase 2 with installations occurring in Free Town and in High Rock, which will also provide power to Rocky Creek. In East Grand Bahama, the government has already begun its Solar Street Lighting Project.

“Solar lights will be installed on poles to provide much-needed lighting for residents of McClean’s Town, Sweetings Cay, Pelican Point, High Rock, Freetown, and Water Cay. The work is estimated to be completed within two months. Some 8 to 10 persons will be directly employed on the project.”

Thompson also noted that while the government has allocated some $50 million for the Small Business Development Centre in this budget year.

He added some 192 businesses in Grand Bahama have benefited, representing a total of $1.8 million being injected into MSMEs, to date.