Nearly 100k stolen from San Salvador Post Office

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 62-year-old Bahamian woman from San Salvador was prosecuted for stealing $95,066.04 on Monday morning in the magistrate’s court in relation to a recent Post Office audit.

Eva Denamae Sands appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly and was charged with two counts of stealing by reason of employment. It was alleged that between Friday, January 1, 2020, and Thursday, December 31, 2020, Sands stole, $2,552.38 from the San Salvador Post Office; and she repeated the offense between Friday, January 1, 2020, and Tuesday, November 30, 2020, when $92,513.66 was stolen.

Sands pled not guilty to both charges and was granted bail in the sum of $12,000 with two sureties. She must also report to the Cockburn Town Police Station every Friday before 6 pm.

The case has been adjourned until February 6, 2023, at 10 am.