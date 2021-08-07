NEARING RECORD HEAT: Meteorologists caution public to limit outdoor activity as The Bahamas sizzles 

“Over the past few years, we have been having these surges of especially increasing temperatures”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Meteorologists have warned residents to limit outdoor activity as temperatures in recent days neared record highs, significantly increasing the risk of heatstroke and severe dehydration.

Earlier this week, temperatures as high as 93 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded.

A record 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded in 2005.

However, the Department of Meteorology noted that temperatures can feel like the triple digits.

Thursday’s daytime high temperature reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit as streaming moisture associated with an upper-level trough produced periods of showers and thunderstorms over portions of the northwest and the central Bahamas.

High pressure produced “moderate to locally fresh winds around The Bahamas”.

Hot temperatures over the island can be exacerbated when light winds come from the south, according to the department, which said warmer and more humid air from the southern Caribbean Sea is infused over The Bahamas as opposed to the normal, cooler trade winds.

“Over the past few years, we have been having these surges of especially increasing temperatures and I know that at least for the month of July we have had a maximum of 93, but we also indicate with our heat indices that temperatures could feel as if they’re much higher, going into the triple digits,” a met department meteorologist said.

“Through our forecasts, we usually make sure to remind the public on a daily basis to make sure they limit outdoor activities as well as remain hydrated because of those heat indices and extreme [heat] that we are experiencing.

“The more sunshine there is, the more rays that comes in, the ground heats up.

“Along with that, especially when we have a southerly breeze — when the winds are coming from the south and southeast — you would not get your regular summer heat; you seem to be a bit warmer than usual.”