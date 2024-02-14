NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE: Local fisherman lives to tell of near death experience in Nassau Harbour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Ernest Miller, a 63-year-old local fisherman, told Eyewitness News exclusively Wednesday afternoon, that he is thankful to be alive after a tour operator allegedly ran over him in the Nassau Harbour.

“He eject me like a plane,” Miller exclaimed.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Miller said it was the screams of tourists aboard the tour boat that alerted the captain to danger ahead; however, Miller was still allegedly struck and thrown into the water.

“I was trying to make an honest hustle this morning. I didn’t know that today would have almost been my last day. Somehow I was still lucky through the mercy of the good Lord, and through the guests, you know, save me,” the elderly fisherman shared.

Miller said he is now suffering from significant back injuries due to the incident and will take legal action against the company.

In a Facebook post, Pearl Island Bahamas said that the boat and guests involved in the alleged incident Wednesday morning were not connected with their private island getaway.