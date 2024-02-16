Nearly ten punds of marijuana discovered in a trash can in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Nearly ten pounds of suspected marijuana was discovered in a trash can in the nation’s second city.

According to police, the illegal drugs were discovered in the vicinity of Sea Horse Drive on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 1:20 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on information proceeded to the area in the vicinity of a bus stop, where they searched a garbage bin and discovered the drugs. No arrest was made in connection with this incident. The suspected Marijuana weighed nine (9) pounds, with an estimated street value of $9,000.00. The

Drug Enforcement Unit will continue investigations into this matter.