NATURE SHUNNED: reEarth chief slams political parties for poor attention to environmental protection

“We continue to go down the wrong road in terms of protecting the environment”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known environmentalist said yesterday that she was “saddened” that none of the political parties vying for governance have displayed any awareness of the need for environmental protections.

According to Sam Duncombe, reEarth’s president, local environmentalists have continually gotten a “bad rap” as being opposed to development. But she argued that environmentalists were not opposed to all developments.

“We are not trying to simply oppose every development. We are trying to stymie bad and unregulated development; developments that are negatively going to impact the way we live,” she said.

Duncombe added: “I am saddened to say that none of the parties have displayed any kind of awareness of what is indeed to protect the environment going forward.

“We can’t just be thinking about the needs of the developers. We have to think about the needs of the environment and seriously consider the ramifications of climate change.

“Our survival as a people depends on us being good stewards of the environment and we haven’t been.

“We have seen this administration embrace the cruise industry and we have seen at least two developments approved in marine protected areas. We continue to go down the wrong road in terms of protecting the environment.”

Duncombe said she is seriously concerned that protecting the environment is not on the agenda for the political parties.

“There may be a few blurbs about the environment here and there but there doesn’t seem to be any serious consideration about what we need to do to protect the environment going forward,” said Duncombe.

“We need to wake up and hold politicians accountable.”