National Track & Field Championships Announced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Sports, in collaboration with Ministry of Education, officially announced the launch of the 2024 National High School Track and Field Championships under theme “Ringing in a New Era of Sporting Excellence;” the meet is scheduled to be held April 11-14 at the original Thomas A. Robison National Stadium.

Sports Minister Mario Bowleg made the announcement during press conference held on Tuesday morning.

Some 1,600 young Bahamians from across the country, both private and public school athletes, are excepted to compete in the four day event.