National Security minister urges patience as police investigate suspicious death of four-year-old boy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has called for the general public to be patient and allow factual information to guide public dialogue as authorities conduct their investigations into the suspicious death of a four-year-old boy who was reportedly found in an unresponsive state at an apartment complex near McKinney Avenue on Tuesday.

The male child was reportedly found with a number of bruises about the body.

Circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, however, Munroe said the next step in the investigation is to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The mother, of the deceased young boy, and her boyfriend are in police custody assisting with investigations