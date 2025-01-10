National Security Minister says viral video a matter for the police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Security Minister Wayne Munroe addressed concerns regarding a viral social media video that reportedly shows a woman, allegedly an officer of The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, involved in a physical altercation with another individual. This incident is said to have occurred at a barbershop following an alleged dispute.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Progressive Liberal Party’s Majority Rule Day event, Munroe confirmed that he had received the video and stated, “It’s a matter for the police.”