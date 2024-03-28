National Security Minister: ‘Saunders’ Killing Is Inexplainable, Unjustifiable & Callous’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe decried the killing of Free National Movement (FNM) former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines and Deputy House Speaker Don Saunders; he said the killing is inexplainable, unjustifiable and regrettable.

“(Nothing) can explain and justify these callous acts,” he said.

“At a time like this when somebody who is less than a stellar Bahamian, is responsible for a death of somebody who was seeking very hard to be the best that he could be in this country; that is very regrettable.”

Saunders was killed in Gambier Village on Wednesday night; police said that the murder was reportedly linked to an armed robbery at a business establishment in that community.

While decrying the “callous,” act the National Security Minister also reflected on knowing and working with Saunders beyond the political arena. He shared with Eyewitness News that he also knew the former politician on a personal level as well.

He recalled that Saunders, who was a former Attorney at Law, would never shy away from reaching out to him for advice throughout his journey in the law field.

Police investigations into Saunders’ killing remain underway. His death pushed the country’s murder count to 35 for the year.