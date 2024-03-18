National Security Minister salutes women of the armed forces

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Notwithstanding being recruited to the armed forces well after their male counterparts, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe saluted the women of the armed forces for the progress they’ve made and the impact they have on the armed forces of the country.

He made these comments during his remarks on Monday morning at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Women in Policing breakfast.

Family officers from various sister agencies, such as the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, and the Customs Department, were also present at the event to commemorate International Women’s Day.