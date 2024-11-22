National Security Minister asserts capital punishment an opportunity to shift blame

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, in support of comments made by Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday, noted that capital punishment is not a crime deterrent and asserted that the sole decision to utilize it as a means of punishment is a decision which rests on the judiciary.

Prime Minister Philip Davis told the media yesterday afternoon that his administration’s focus is not on hanging; but, insisted that the government’s focus is on prevention and not punishment. His remarks were made in response to media questioning whether the government will move to ensure that capital punishment is used as a crime deterrent on the heels of the gruesome killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was discovered in bushes off Faith Avenue South on November 20th.

When questioned by Eyewitness News as to whether or not more pressure needs to be applied to the judiciary to ensure that perpetrators of crime face more serious consequences for their acts, Munroe said that course of action would be in direct violation of the judiciary’s right to act and serve as an independent impartial body.