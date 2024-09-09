National Security Minister addresses public confusion concerning police involved killings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe is rejecting criticisms that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander is dragging his feet on various police involved killings that were condemned by the courts, noting that “The coroner’s act speak quite clearly… the commissioner of police is not involved in the process not is the DPP.”

Munroe’s response comes as aggrieved relatives of individuals, who have been wrongfully killed by police, say they’re waiting in limbo as to whether or not Commissioner Fernander will act upon recommendations sent to him by Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier.

It is reported that in April, Frazier sent Fernander her recommendations on a number of police-involved killings, but Fernander has yet to reveal what those recommendations are.

By convention, police follow the guidance of the DPP.

Munroe, however, argues that, “I don’t understand why people are looking to the Commissioner of Police when he is not mentioned in the coroner’s act at all.”