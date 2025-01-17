National Security Minister addresses killing of Bahamian male in Florida

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -On the heels of a Bahamian man being gunned down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told reporters that local police could possibly conduct investigations if the victim’s killing is connected to any criminal activity in country.

Otherwise, Munroe noted that “if it’s just random crime in the U.S., then it might not have an impact here.”

The Bahamian man was identified as 43-year-old Gregory Bradford.

His killing, which was captured on CCTV footage, has been widely circulated on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the victim speaking with the occupant of a white vehicle moments before he was accosted by two gunmen who exited a burgundy vehicle, and opened fire on him in broad daylight.