National Prescription Drug Plan addresses temporary medication shortages, citing supply chain challenges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Prescription Drug Plan (NPDP) says it is working to resolve temporary shortages affecting a limited number of medications used in the treatment of chronic illnesses, with replenishment expected in the coming days.

The programme said the disruption is linked to supply chain challenges affecting certain products, but stressed that the issue is temporary and not system-wide.

“The National Prescription Drug Plan acknowledges concerns regarding the temporary unavailability of certain medications used in the management of chronic illnesses,” the NPDP said. “While only a limited number of products are currently affected, the NPDP is actively working to restore availability and expects replenishment over the coming days.”

Officials emphasized that patient safety and continuity of care remain the top priority as the agency works with suppliers and wholesalers to stabilize stock levels.

“Patient safety and continuity of care remain our highest priorities,” the NPDP said. “Replenishment shipments are expected to arrive over the coming days, with normal availability anticipated by the end of next week.”

The NPDP also confirmed that a revised drug formulary, featuring updated medications for chronic disease management, is scheduled to take effect on August 1, 2026.

Until then, the agency said it will continue to supply medications under the current plan and maintain access for beneficiaries.

In response to the shortages, the NPDP outlined several mitigation measures, including closer coordination with wholesalers, emergency procurement where necessary, identifying therapeutic alternatives with healthcare providers, and exploring additional supply sources to strengthen the supply chain.

“We remain fully committed to ensuring beneficiaries have access to essential medications,” the NPDP added, noting that it is working to restore normal inventory levels as quickly as possible.

The agency urged patients not to discontinue prescribed treatment without medical guidance, advising beneficiaries to consult their healthcare providers or pharmacists if they have concerns about medication availability.

“We recognize the concern that temporary supply disruptions can cause for patients and their families,” the NPDP said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

The NPDP reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe, effective, and uninterrupted access to essential medications for all eligible beneficiaries.