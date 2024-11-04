National Neighborhood Watch Council chair says relationship with the RBPF has improved

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Neighborhood Watch Council chairman Keno Wong told reporters on Monday afternoon that the council’s relationship with the Royal Bahamas Police Force has improved, given what appeared to be tensions between both organizations back in January.

Wong made those comments as he spoke about the council’s efforts to curb the crime trend in local communities.

Earlier in the year, Wong decried what he claimed was a breakdown in the relationship between both organizations, leading to increased criminal activity.

Wong raised concerns about the reported removal of liaison officers who were assigned to various communities.

Fernander publicly expressed disappointment with Wong’s claims, maintaining that there are open lines of communication between both organizations to discuss any concerns.

Wong noted that “our officers are patrolling our communities more”, adding that council members are looking to forge a greater partnership with divisional RBPF commanders tasked with manning various communities.