National lottery to fund education, youth, sports, culture under FNM plan

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard unveiled plans to introduce a national lottery to fund youth development, sports, education and culture.

Pintard made the remarks during the release of the party’s “We Work For You” Manifesto Launch 2026 on Sunday night.

Pintard said the proposed lottery would serve as a dedicated revenue stream for areas that have long struggled with inconsistent funding.

“Your incoming FNM government will launch a long-overdue National Lottery,” Pintard said. “A public initiative designed to generate dedicated funding for the advancement of education, sports, youth development, social intervention, and culture.”

He added, “The National Lottery will change that, providing millions of dollars over time to support the development of our young people and the enrichment of our national identity.”

According to Pintard, proceeds from the lottery would not be absorbed into the government’s consolidated fund, but instead placed into a specially structured body with strong oversight.

“Importantly, the proceeds of the National Lottery will not be absorbed into the Consolidated Fund,” he said. “Instead, they will be directed to a specially established, legally structured fund with strong accountability mechanisms.”

He said the fund would be governed primarily by representatives from civil society and professional organizations, rather than political appointees, and would operate under strict transparency rules.

“It will operate under the globally recognized principles of transparency and public access, with regular financial and operational reporting mandated by law,” Pintard said.

Pintard also outlined how the lottery would function, noting that it would focus on large-scale draws and avoid competing with existing private gaming operators.

“The lottery itself will focus on large-scale ‘big ball’ draws — 5-ball and 6-ball formats — offering prizes in the hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars,” he said. “It will not compete with the smaller ball lotto games currently operated by private operators.”

He pointed to international examples to support the proposal, adding, “Countries as diverse as the Dominican Republic, Curaçao, St. Maarten, and Ghana have shown that a well-regulated public lottery can coexist harmoniously with private operators.”

The lottery announcement formed part of a wider pitch by Pintard, who argued that increased government revenues in recent years have not translated into improved public services.

“Since 2021, government revenue has increased by more than a billion dollars per year,” Pintard said. “Do your roads feel like a billion dollars?”

He added, “The question was never whether we can afford to do better for the Bahamian people. The question was whether the people in office were willing to do better. We are willing. And we will.”

Pintard said the party’s proposals have been costed and would be rolled out in phases, citing planned social initiatives including financial support for families and young people in training programmes.

“Our pledge to provide $200 per month in child support for qualifying Bahamian parents will cost around $12 million per year,” he said. “Our $100 weekly stipend for young people in vocational training? About $7 million.”

He emphasized that the manifesto represents a “contract” with the Bahamian people.

The manifesto also includes plans to restructure the tourism sector, with a focus on attracting higher-value stopover visitors and expanding opportunities in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

Pintard said the broader vision is rooted in national development goals shaped by Bahamians themselves.

“This manifesto is not ours. It is yours. Of the people. By the people. For the people,” he said. “And under an FNM government, it will be delivered to the people.”