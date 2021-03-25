National Kidney Month symposium to be held this Sunday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In observance of National Kidney Month, the Kidney Centre will host a free virtual symposium, “Living Well with Kidney Disease”, on Sunday, March 28, from 4pm to 5.30 pm.

National Kidney Month, observed in March, raises awareness about kidney disease. Related programs promote kidney disease research and kidney health. The symposium will focus on the many factors that contribute to the management of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Moderator for the symposium Dr Simmona Cummings, physician assistant, will be joined by a panel of specialist physicians and wellness professionals, including Dr Ilsa Grant, consultant internist and nephrologist; Dr Monique Pratt, consultant nephrologist, Internal Medicine; Dr Omala Ablack, consultant, Internal Medicine; Dr Rhea Thurston-Carroll, consultant nephrologist and transplant specialist; Jenny Laing, social worker; and Craig Walkine, personal trainer, Outdoor Fitness Bahamas.

Topics will include: Living Well — A Guide for Dialysis Patients; Tips for a Healthy Renal Diet; Fitness Options for Living Well; The Importance of Family Support and Communication; and Key Support Systems for Living Well.

Dr Ronald Knowles, president and CEO of the Kidney Centre, expects the symposium to prove especially beneficial in helping the general public and kidney patients to better understand the implications of kidney disease.

“A diagnosis of kidney disease indicates that your kidneys have been damaged and are no longer filtering blood as effectively as they should,” Knowles explained. “Secondly, you are more likely to develop kidney disease if you have diabetes or high blood pressure. If you have kidney failure, you may be able to receive treatment through a kidney transplant or dialysis.

“It is important for those living with kidney disease and the people who support them to understand how to effectively manage the condition. This is simply because leading a healthy lifestyle will help to stabilize and delay the progression of chronic kidney disease and its complications.”

The Kidney Centre is headquartered on New Providence with centers on Abaco and Grand Bahama. Recognized as the premier dialysis center of The Bahamas, the organization is committed to maintaining the highest standard of patient care and professional development to sustain and improve the health of its patients.

Register for the virtual symposium at www.tclevents.com.