National Junkanoo Committee addresses Boxing Day parade delays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The National Junkanoo Committee has acknowledged concerns raised by patrons and participants regarding delays and gaps experienced during this morning’s 2025 Boxing Day Parade.

According to the Committee, initial reviews point to several contributing factors that affected the flow of the parade.

“Initial reviews indicate that parade flow was affected by a combination of factors, including route obstructions, sequencing and readiness challenges, and isolated incidents requiring law enforcement intervention,” the statement said. “These issues occurred at different points along the route and collectively disrupted timing and spacing.”

The Committee expressed regret over the impact the delays had on both spectators and participating groups.

“We regret the impact this had on the fan experience and on participating groups who invest significant time, resources, and effort to deliver their performances.”

The National Junkanoo Committee emphasized that no group was treated unfairly during the parade.

“The NJC wishes to be clear that no group was authorized to obstruct another, no participant was intentionally disadvantaged, and no single incident defines the operational challenges experienced today.”

Officials also confirmed that a comprehensive review process is already underway.

“A full operational review is underway, including vehicle staging, marshal authority, timing procedures, and coordination protocols, with the aim of implementing immediate corrective measures ahead of the New Year’s Day Parade.”

The Committee also congratulated this year’s category winners and thanked stakeholders for their continued support.

“The National Junkanoo Committee congratulates the One Family Junkanoo Group and Community Organization and the Colors Junkanoo Group and Community Organizations on their wins in the A and B categories respectively,” the statement said. “We also wish to thank the participating groups, sponsors, partners and fans and look forward to the New Year’s Day Parade.”