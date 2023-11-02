National Investment Policy overhaul to foster greater inclusion of domestic investors and businesses says PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis says that the revamp of the nation’s National Investment Policy will also prioritize the inclusion of domestic investors and businesses in the investment discourse, ensuring they feel more involved and engaged in the process.

During his contribution to the dabate on the Consumer Protection Bill 2023 Davis stated, “We are in the midst of revamping our National Investment Policy and investment promotional strategies, which will include proposed changes to improve the ease of doing business, a new look incentives scheme in target industries, and, most importantly, a focus placed on domestic investors and businesses so that Bahamian-owned businesses feel more included in the investments conversation.”

Director of Investments Phylicaia Woods-Hanna last week revealed that The Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA) plans to go completely digital, a move which will, according to reduce the time it takes to process Investment Board applications from two months to roughly a week. She noted that the BIA is undergoing a number of advancements in terms of human capital, revamping existing legislation and policies