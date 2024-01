NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) has called a National Day of Prayer, which is currently underway in Rawson and Parliament Squares.

The ceremony, which began at 7:40 pm Monday, came as a response to a growing crime wave in country, according to the BCC.

The National Day of Prayer comes on the heels of the country recording 11 murders in the first 14 days of the new year.