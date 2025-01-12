National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas: We will not engage in industrial action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS– National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas (NCTUB) President Dwayne Woods clarified on Sunday night that unions under the NCTUB umbrella will not be engaging in the industrial action exercise planned by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for tomorrow and Tuesday.

In a statement to his members, Woods said that the union does have outstanding industrial matters with government but seeks to resolve them by way of, “social dialogue.”

He encouraged members of the union to remain patient.

“We remain steadfast to a resolve soonest as we seek a meeting with the Prime Minister urgently,” he asserted.

The NCTUB’s affiliates include: the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union; the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU); the Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU); the Union of Public Officers (UPO); the Bahamas Commercial Stores, Supermarkets and Warehouse Workers Union; the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB); the Union of Central Bankers; and the Bahamas Airline Pilots Association.