Nassau’s first Moonlight Market debuts at the new Four Walls backyard terrace

Signature event to feature local entrepreneurs and entertainers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just in time for the holiday season, Four Walls Squash and Social Club is hosting the first-ever Moonlight Market — a backyard pop-up with local vendors, artisans, live entertainment, food and signature cocktails on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The signature event, set for 6pm to midnight, has been months in the making, and is primed to spotlight small businesses clamoring for outlets to connect with the community, said Four Walls Vice President Noelle Nicolls.

“Earlier this summer, when we faced the third wave of pandemic restrictions, we pivoted to close the patio and reinvest tens of thousands of dollars in exciting renovations to accommodate the new norm and transform our patio,” she said.

“This Saturday’s Moonlight Market will give the community a taste of the new terrace ahead of our official reopening in January, when everyone will be able to enjoy the newest and best spot in the east for professionals to meet up, unwind and hang loose.”

Singer Nishie LS will be performing live on Saturday night as patrons enjoy tasty bites from savory and sweet pop-up food vendors including The New Duff, POW, Nom Nom Pita, Break an Egg Bakehouse, Fries With Benefits and Bahamian Churros.

Shopping and craft vendors will include Black Food Bookstore and Culture Shop, Always by Allia M Dean, Bahalux Candles, Pretty Fancy Gift Shoppe, Blackbeard’s Grooming and Spa Smitten Aromatherapy.

As a fun addition, attendees can also get beautiful henna tattoo designs courtesy of Hennergy.

Signature cocktails and drinks will be provided by Four Walls at the cashless bar.

“We have a diverse range of vendors and artisans participating in this event,” said Nicolls.

“Along with some traditional culinary favorites, people might want to try out the Middle Eastern dishes from Nom Nom Pita or any of the other tasty options that will be available.

“Our craft and shopping vendors also offer something for everybody, from natural beard care products from Blackbeard’s Grooming to hand-poured candles from Bahalux.

“You’ll definitely be able to get some Christmas shopping done or even treat yourself to something special.”

Entrance is free for all attendees but they must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test. Mask-wearing and other COVID-19 protocols will also be strictly enforced.

Four Walls plans to continue Moonlight Market as a monthly event in the new year on the last Saturday. Expect more after-work activities and neighborhood events for the whole community to indulge in 2022.