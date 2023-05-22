Nassau Village shooting leaves man dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on New Providence are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Nassau Village community which left a man dead.

According to reports, it was shortly before 9 pm Sunday night when police were alerted via the Shot Spotter technology of gunshots being discharged in the Nassau Village community. Officers proceeded to the area where they observed a gray Nissan Cube exiting Jackson Street being driven by a female. The vehicle was intercepted and officers discovered a man inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police escorted the vehicle to the Princess Margaret Hospital; however, while in the hospital the victim subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

It was reported that the victim was on Jackson Street, near a local food takeaway, when he was approached by occupants of a small, gray Japanese vehicle who opened fire, wounding him to the upper left back.

Police are actively investigating and urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3 or CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.