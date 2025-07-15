Nassau & Paradise Island Garner Global Recognition for Tourism Excellence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nassau and Paradise Island are basking in the spotlight after earning multiple nominations across several prominent international and regional travel awards programs, underscoring the islands’ allure as a top-tier travel destination and a leader in sustainable tourism.

The Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) announced this week that the destination has been recognized for its vibrant culture, natural beauty, and innovative marketing efforts, as well as its commitment to sustainability.

“We are incredibly honoured that respected international and regional awards programs have recognized Nassau & Paradise Island,” said Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board.

“These acknowledgements are a powerful reflection of what makes our destination so special, from our award-winning resorts and crystal-clear waters to our vibrant Bahamian culture and culinary scene.”

Among the accolades, Nassau and Paradise Island have been nominated for both Destination of the Year and Sustainable Destination of the Year in the Caribbean Journal’s 2025 Bahamas Travel & Sustainability Awards.

The awards, which include 24 categories ranging from Best Beach to Sustainable Tourism Leadership, celebrate those leading the way in tourism and environmental stewardship across The Bahamas. Voting for these awards is open to the public through September 2, 2025.

In addition, Nassau has secured a nomination for Most Desirable Island – Worldwide in the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2025, a significant honour from one of the United Kingdom’s most respected travel magazines. This category spotlights islands offering unforgettable experiences through rich culture, natural splendour, and warm hospitality. Voting for this award continues until October 17, 2025.

The NPIPB’s marketing efforts have also received recognition, with a nomination for Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year from the Travel Industry Awards by TTG.

The nomination highlights the board’s recent brand campaign—the first in seven years—that reintroduced Nassau & Paradise Island to global travellers with refreshed messaging celebrating the islands’ distinctive cultural identity.

“To be celebrated on a global stage by travellers and industry professionals alike is deeply meaningful,” Jibrilu added.

“We are proud to continue welcoming the world to experience all that makes Nassau & Paradise Island unforgettable.”