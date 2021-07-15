Nassau native earns prestigious award at New York’s Hartwick College

NEW YORK, USA — Bahamian Vandia Williams, class of ’22, was recently named a John Christopher Hartwick (JCH) scholar at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York.

She previously attended St Andrew’s School, New Providence.

JCH scholars earn the highest academic honor the college confers. The accolade is presented at the college’s annual Honors Convocation ceremony, which was held May 19.

JCH scholars earn a full-tuition scholarship and a medallion wearable at all appropriate academic events. They also receive a certificate signed by Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich, placed on blue mat paper and inserted into clear frames; a lambskin paperweight with Hartwick logo on one side and “Faculty Scholar 2021-22” and their initials engraved on back; and a special book chosen by their academic department.

JCH scholarships were established by the Hartwick College Board of Trustees in 1967 on the recommendation of President Frederick M Binder, as the award of highest distinction the college can confer. Rising seniors are nominated by the faculty of their major departments on the basis of academic achievement, leadership and character.

Students nominated to compete for the scholarship are named faculty scholars. From among the faculty scholars, six are selected by the Scholarship Awards Committee to receive the JCH scholarships. Beginning in 1997, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the scholarship, each JCH scholar receives a medallion, which is to be worn for commencement and other appropriate academic occasions.

Hartwick College is a nationally ranked, selective, independent college of the arts and sciences located in Oneonta, New York, in the northern foothills of the Catskill Mountains.

Founded in 1797, Hartwick is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the United States and has a long-standing tradition of adaptation and innovation. The college offers 35 courses of study leading to a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree and has gained renown for its innovative three-year degree program.

Integrating an arts and science-based education with faculty-facilitated experiences — including study abroad, advanced research and community-based service learning — Hartwick College prepares students to become valuable, fulfilled and future-ready members of global businesses and society.