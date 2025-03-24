Nassau Cruise Port sets record with 30,538 visitors, projects $78M in revenue for 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nassau Cruise Port is projecting 6.5 million passengers and $78 million in revenue for 2025, following a new milestone of welcoming 30,538 visitors in a single day.

According to Nassau Cruise Port, this surge in passenger arrivals was driven by a combination of major cruise lines, with six ships docking at the port that day, including MSC Seaside, Disney Dream, and four Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ships – Independence of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, and Utopia of the Seas.

“We are thrilled to announce this incredible achievement,” said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO and Director of Nassau Cruise Port. “Breaking this passenger record is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, our local partners, and the Bahamian people. But beyond the numbers, it’s about the joy of seeing families, couples, and friends making lasting memories together. It’s the smiling faces and the shared experiences that make Nassau such a special destination for cruise passengers.”

The record-breaking day was not only a significant achievement for NCP but also had a positive impact on the local economy. With the arrival of thousands of passengers daily, the port plays a vital role in driving commerce and supporting local businesses, including retailers, shore excursion operators, and restaurants.

Nassau Cruise Port has made significant strides in enhancing its facilities and services since its $300 million transformation was completed in 2023, ensuring that it continues to provide world-class experiences for passengers. In anticipation of the next phase of growth for the port, $2 million will be invested this year to enhance ground transportation services and provide additional ferry terminal capacity that will serve the Royal Caribbean Paradise Island Beach Club, which is scheduled to begin operations in December 2025. New amenities, including the newly opened Shore Break restaurant and the pool day club experience, which is under construction, will support Nassau Cruise Port’s plan to handle record numbers of visitors while maintaining its renowned hospitality.

Looking ahead, NCP is poised for continued success as it anticipates welcoming 6.5 million passengers this year (up approximately 15 percent from 2024), while revenues are expected to increase from $49 million in 2024 to $78 million this year. Compared to 2023, cruise ship calls to NCP increased by 12 percent in January and 19 percent in February. Passenger numbers also rose, with over 50,000 more visitors (an 11 percent increase) in January and over 57,000 more passengers (a 13 percent increase) in February. “The passenger record set on March 11, 2025, marks the beginning of what promises to be another banner year for Bahamian tourism,” Mr. Maura, Jr. added.