NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) CEO Mike Maura has revealed that NCP has broken its all-time cruise visitor record with a total of 3,869,003 so far for the year. This year’s count beat the 2019 record of

3,859,183 cruise visitors

Maura’s announcement coincides with the tourism minister’s announcement that the country has recorded over 8 million tourist arrivals so far in the year; excluding November and December statistics.