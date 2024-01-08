Nassau Cruise Port confirms record breaking 2023 close out with 4.4 million cruise visitors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau Cruise Port has confirmed that it closed out 2023 with a record-breaking performance by welcoming some 4.4 million cruise visitors.

According to the Nassau Cruise Port, it closed out 2023 by welcoming 4,490,802 passengers aboard 1,210 vessels. This figure represents a 14 percent increase over the previous record set in 2019, highlighting the impressive growth of the port and its crucial role in the growth of the Bahamian tourism industry.

Mike Maura, Jr, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd, thanked key players for their support while expressing anticipation for further growth.

“A huge thank you to the cruise industry and its passengers, the travel agents championing The Bahamas, our government partners, the Nassau Cruise Port businesses, the entire community here in New Providence, and of course, our incredible team at Nassau Cruise Port. Each of you makes a difference every day, owning your share of this success. And remember, the newly revitalized Nassau waterfront offers unique finds, fantastic entertainment, and delicious food and drinks, with even more on the horizon for 2024.”

Nassau Cruise Port scored a steady stream of record-breaking achievements in 2023. In March, the team shattered its one-day passenger record by welcoming 28,554 visitors, only to surpass it again on December 27th with 29,316 passengers. This momentum culminated in not only exceeding the annual passenger target of 4.2 million guests but also in setting a brand-new record of 4,490,802 visitors for the year.

This figure contributed significantly to the historic nine million plus visitor arrivals that The Bahamas recorded last year, according to a recent statement made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, I. Chester Cooper.

Once confirmed, the nine million visitor figure will be some one million above 2023 projections for the destination and 12.5 percent of the original projection made by tourism executives.

The Minister emphasized that the arrivals increase is estimated to have generated more than $6 billion in visitor spending, which has directly impacted the Bahamian economy.

Driven by this success, the port team is already setting ambitious goals for 2024, aiming to welcome 5.6 million passengers.